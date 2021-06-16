Through 1 Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but the Milwaukee Bucks are posing a tough problem. The Bucks are way out in front after one quarter with a 29-15 lead over Brooklyn.

Point guard Jrue Holiday has led the way so far for Milwaukee, as he has eight points and three assists. The Nets have been relying on power forward Jeff Green, who has eight points, and power forward Kevin Durant, who has seven points in addition to five boards and one block.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Brooklyn 2-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Brooklyn Nets for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 at Barclays Center. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Nets are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against Brooklyn, taking their matchup 107-96. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving: Out (Ankle)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee