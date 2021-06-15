Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Brooklyn 2-2
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Brooklyn Nets for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 at Barclays Center. The Bucks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against Brooklyn, taking their matchup 107-96. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96