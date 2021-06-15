Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Brooklyn 2-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Brooklyn Nets for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 at Barclays Center. The Bucks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against Brooklyn, taking their matchup 107-96. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.