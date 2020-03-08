Watch Nets vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Chicago 21-42; Brooklyn 28-34

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. Chicago has seen their point totals decreasing over the past five games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.

The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Indiana Pacers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Shaquille Harrison, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Nets and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 139-120 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Brooklyn was shooting guard Caris LeVert, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's LeVert's first triple-double of the season.

Chicago isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

The Bulls are now 21-42 while Brooklyn sits at 28-34. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Brooklyn has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.