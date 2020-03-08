Watch Nets vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Nets vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Chicago 21-42; Brooklyn 28-34
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. Chicago has seen their point totals decreasing over the past five games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.
The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Indiana Pacers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Shaquille Harrison, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Nets and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 139-120 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Brooklyn was shooting guard Caris LeVert, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's LeVert's first triple-double of the season.
Chicago isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
The Bulls are now 21-42 while Brooklyn sits at 28-34. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Brooklyn has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Jan 31, 2020 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Chicago 118
- Nov 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Chicago 125 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Chicago 117
- Jan 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Chicago 93
- Apr 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 12, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Brooklyn 73
- Apr 08, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 28, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Mar 17, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 21, 2015 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 28, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 100
