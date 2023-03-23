Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Cleveland 46-28; Brooklyn 39-33
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 23 at Barclays Center. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland is hoping for another win. They managed a 115-109 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five rebounds, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 18 points.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Cavaliers' victory brought them up to 46-28 while the Nets' loss pulled them down to 39-33. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.6 on average. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.20%, which places them fourth in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 21, 2023 - Cleveland 115 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Cleveland 117
- Apr 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Cleveland 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 17, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland 125 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2021 - Cleveland 147 vs. Brooklyn 135
- Nov 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Cleveland 106
- Mar 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 148 vs. Cleveland 139
- Dec 03, 2018 - Cleveland 99 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Mar 25, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Nov 22, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 25, 2017 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 27, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 06, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 23, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Mar 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Cleveland 95
- Jan 20, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Brooklyn 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. Brooklyn 88