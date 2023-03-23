Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Cleveland 46-28; Brooklyn 39-33

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 23 at Barclays Center. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland is hoping for another win. They managed a 115-109 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five rebounds, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 18 points.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Cavaliers' victory brought them up to 46-28 while the Nets' loss pulled them down to 39-33. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.6 on average. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.20%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.