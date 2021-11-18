Through 2 Quarters

The Brooklyn Nets were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 62-41 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn has been relying on point guard James Harden, who has 16 points and four assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Durant, who has 19 points in addition to two boards. Point guard Ricky Rubio has done his best for Cleveland, currently boasting 18 points (44% of their total).

The Nets' lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Cleveland 9-6; Brooklyn 10-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 98-92 to the Boston Celtics. Power forward Evan Mobley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only one point on 0-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Brooklyn and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Nets falling 117-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Brooklyn was down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Brooklyn was point guard James Harden (24 points).

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cleveland is now 9-6 while the Nets sit at 10-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 15.9. But Brooklyn enters the matchup with 20.1 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Nets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Paul Millsap: Out (Personal)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Nicolas Claxton: Out (Illness)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Cleveland