Who's Playing
Boston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Boston 30-12; Brooklyn 27-13
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 24 of 2021.
Brooklyn skirted by the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Royce O'Neale with 0:03 remaining. The team accrued 66 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six dimes.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. Boston enjoyed a cozy 125-114 win over the Pelicans. Small forward Jaylen Brown had a stellar game for the Celtics as he dropped a double-double on 41 points and 12 rebounds.
The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Brooklyn up to 27-13 and Boston to 30-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. The Celtics have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.49
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 23 out of their last 37 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Apr 25, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Apr 23, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Apr 20, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 17, 2022 - Boston 115 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Feb 24, 2022 - Boston 129 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 08, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 24, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 104
- Jun 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 109
- May 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Boston 126
- May 28, 2021 - Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119
- May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95