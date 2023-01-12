Who's Playing

Boston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Boston 30-12; Brooklyn 27-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 24 of 2021.

Brooklyn skirted by the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Royce O'Neale with 0:03 remaining. The team accrued 66 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. Boston enjoyed a cozy 125-114 win over the Pelicans. Small forward Jaylen Brown had a stellar game for the Celtics as he dropped a double-double on 41 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Brooklyn up to 27-13 and Boston to 30-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. The Celtics have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.49

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 23 out of their last 37 games against Brooklyn.