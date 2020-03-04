Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Memphis 30-31; Brooklyn 27-33

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nets and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 129-120 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 84-67 deficit. Shooting guard Caris LeVert was a one-man wrecking crew for Brooklyn, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 51 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizz's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday was close at halftime, but the Grizz turned on the heat in the second half with 75 points. Memphis took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 127-88 victory over Atlanta. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Grizzlies yet this season. Center Jonas Valanciunas and point guard Tyus Jones were among the main playmakers for the Grizz as the former posted a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds and the latter had 15 points and nine assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting last October, Brooklyn and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck, but Brooklyn came up empty-handed after a 134-133 loss. Can Brooklyn avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.94

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.