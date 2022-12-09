Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Atlanta 13-12; Brooklyn 14-12
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Atlanta as they lost 113-89 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Atlanta was down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward AJ Griffin wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Griffin played for 28 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 33 points and nine assists along with five rebounds and four blocks.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
