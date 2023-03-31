Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Atlanta 38-38; Brooklyn 41-35

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.84 points per matchup. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Atlanta's 129-127 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Cleveland, sneaking past 120-118. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and had 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn bagged a 123-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for the Nets was small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points, five dimes and seven boards. Johnson's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 38-38 and Brooklyn to 41-35. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.90

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.