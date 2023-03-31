Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Atlanta 38-38; Brooklyn 41-35
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.84 points per matchup. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Atlanta's 129-127 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Cleveland, sneaking past 120-118. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and had 29 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn bagged a 123-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for the Nets was small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points, five dimes and seven boards. Johnson's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
Their wins bumped the Hawks to 38-38 and Brooklyn to 41-35. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.90
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Brooklyn 127
- Dec 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 02, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Dec 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Nov 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Atlanta 128
- Jan 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 30, 2020 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Atlanta 141
- Feb 28, 2020 - Atlanta 141 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 86
- Dec 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Atlanta 112
- Dec 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87