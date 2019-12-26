Watch Nets vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Nets vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 7-24; Brooklyn 16-13
What to Know
The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Knicks now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like New York must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-115 to the Washington Wizards. C Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 35 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-60 deficit.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 16-13 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 7-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for New York, Brooklyn rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Brooklyn's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $109.00
Odds
The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn and New York both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91
