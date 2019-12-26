Watch Nets vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York @ Brooklyn

Current Records: New York 7-24; Brooklyn 16-13

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Knicks now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like New York must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-115 to the Washington Wizards. C Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 35 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-60 deficit.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 16-13 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 7-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for New York, Brooklyn rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Brooklyn's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Brooklyn and New York both have nine wins in their last 18 games.