Who's Playing

Dallas @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Brooklyn 22-12

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per game. They will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Barclays Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Nets are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

On Thursday, Brooklyn really took it to the Orlando Magic for a full four quarters, racking up a 129-92 win at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 92-72 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 27 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Dallas and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday was not particularly close, with Dallas falling 111-97. Point guard Luka Doncic (19 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Brooklyn lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 123-111 margin. Maybe Brooklyn will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.