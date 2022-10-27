Who's Playing

Dallas @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Dallas 1-2; Brooklyn 1-3

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

Brooklyn ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Wednesday, losing 110-99. Power forward Royce O'Neale wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn; O'Neale played for 37 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Dallas was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 113-111 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes. The contest made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Brooklyn is now 1-3 while Dallas sits at 1-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nets are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 24.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, the Mavericks enter the game with 26.3 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.