Watch Nets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2; Indiana 0-3

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Indiana 48-34

What to Know

Brooklyn will take on Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime match on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 134-133. SF Taurean Waller-Prince had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

On Monday, Indiana lost 96-94 to Detroit. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Indiana had been the slight favorite coming in.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 124 on average. Less enviably, Indiana are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 39 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pacers.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.