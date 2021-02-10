Who's Playing
Indiana @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Indiana 12-12; Brooklyn 14-12
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.38 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Nets ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Pistons when they played on Tuesday, losing 122-111. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Pacers fell to Utah 103-95. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Domantas Sabonis (20 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (18 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.
The Nets got away with a 106-105 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97