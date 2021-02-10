Who's Playing

Indiana @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Indiana 12-12; Brooklyn 14-12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.38 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Nets ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Pistons when they played on Tuesday, losing 122-111. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Pacers fell to Utah 103-95. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Domantas Sabonis (20 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (18 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

The Nets got away with a 106-105 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.