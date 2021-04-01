Through 1 Quarter

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets have combined for 75 points one quarter in. Houston is in control with a 44-31 lead over Brooklyn.

The Rockets have been relying on center Christian Wood, who has seven points and two assists along with two steals, two rebounds, and one block, and small forward Danuel House Jr., who has 12 points in addition to four boards. Shooting guard James Harden has done his best for Brooklyn, currently boasting 14 points (45% of their total) and three dimes in addition to three boards. A double-double would be The Beard's fourth in a row.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Houston 13-33; Brooklyn 32-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 31 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107 on Monday. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who posted a triple-double on 38 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Houston fell to Memphis 120-110. Shooting guard Kevin Porter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Rockets; Porter played for 36 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Brooklyn is now 32-15 while Houston sits at 13-33. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.50%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Rockets have only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Brooklyn's 5.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Not Injury Related)

Landry Shamet: Out (Ankle)

Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston