WATCH: New Knicks coach David Fizdale throws out first pitch at Red Sox-Yankees game

David Fizdale was introduced as the Knicks head coach in a press conference on Tuesday. There he talked about the future of the Knicks and star player Kristaps Porzingis and even mentioned that he would be OK with the return of Joakim Noah to the team. What Fizdale did not mention were his evening plans.

Turns out he was going to take part in some good ol' early May baseball at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees had Fizdale as their honorary guest to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday. It didn't take long for him to start getting himself involved in the events around New York besides basketball.

David Fizdale, new head coach of the New York Knicks, throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium! pic.twitter.com/O2B0d5mjSy — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 8, 2018

The pitch itself was fine. He could have thrown a heater down the middle, but at 43 years old he might not have quite the same fire in his arm that he used to. It also wouldn't be great if the Knicks' new coach injured himself on a first pitch so maybe a nice little toss was for the best.

Welcome to New York, Fizdale. They like you now, but if you start losing games those cheers are going to change really quickly. New York crowds can be fickle that way.