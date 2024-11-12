3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Brooklyn 4-6, New Orleans 3-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. The Nets are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since Brooklyn was up 73-59 with 6:12 left in the third.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 115-88 defeat to the Magic. The matchup marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Boston Jr., who went 10 for 17 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and Jose Alvarado, who posted 21 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pelicans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

The Nets came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in March, falling 104-91. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.