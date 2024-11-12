3rd Quarter Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Pelicans look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 85-81, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Pelicans entered the game with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the Nets hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Brooklyn 4-6, New Orleans 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.12
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. The Nets are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since Brooklyn was up 73-59 with 6:12 left in the third.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 115-88 defeat to the Magic. The matchup marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Boston Jr., who went 10 for 17 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and Jose Alvarado, who posted 21 points plus five assists and five rebounds.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pelicans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.
Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.
The Nets came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in March, falling 104-91. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 19, 2024 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Jan 02, 2024 - New Orleans 112 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Jan 06, 2023 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 19, 2022 - New Orleans 130 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Jan 15, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Apr 20, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. New Orleans 129
- Apr 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 139 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 17, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125