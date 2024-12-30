Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 18-13, New Orleans 5-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 2-8 against the Pelicans since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Los Angeles Clippers are taking a road trip to square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have the home-court advantage, but the Clippers are expected to win by 5.5 points.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 102-92 win over the Warriors on Friday. Los Angeles pushed the score to 81-62 by the end of the third, a deficit Golden State cut but never quite recovered from.

Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Warriors pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 132-124 to the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of CJ McCollum, who earned 32 points plus five rebounds, and Trey Murphy III, who earned 35 points. What's more, Murphy III also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 18-13 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-27.

The Clippers came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in March, falling 112-104. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.