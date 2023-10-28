Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: New York 1-1, New Orleans 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Pelicans had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 111-104 victory over Memphis on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, which was the case for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but CJ McCollum led the charge by going 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Atlanta on Friday, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory.

The Knicks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Brunson, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was RJ Barrett, who earned 26 points along with 6 assists.

New Orleans' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for New York, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking ahead, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 39-41-2 record against the spread.

The Pelicans beat the Knicks 113-105 when the teams last played back in April. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.