3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans and the Trail Blazers have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 80-73, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 41-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 19-48 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Portland 19-47, New Orleans 40-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.20

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 16th at Smoothie King Center. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans proved on Friday. They walked away with a 112-104 victory over Los Angeles. The victory was just what the Pelicans needed coming off of a 116-95 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Williamson, who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Trail Blazers and the Knicks played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 203-point over/under. Portland fell 105-93 to the Knicks. The Trail Blazers have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Trail Blazers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds. Ayton hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for seven straight games.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 40-26 record this season. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 19-47.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.7 points per game. The only thing between the Pelicans and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Pelicans beat the Trail Blazers 93-84 in their previous meeting back in February. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.