Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Sacramento 8-4, New Orleans 6-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Pelicans and the Kings are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Saturday, New Orleans was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 121-120 to Minnesota. The Pelicans have not had much luck with the Timberwolves recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Kings waltzed into Sunday's matchup with five straight wins but they left with six. They enjoyed a cozy 129-113 win over Dallas. 129 seems to be a good number for the Kings as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Kings relied on the efforts of De'Aaron Fox, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 7 assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. Sabonis hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

New Orleans has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be New Orleans' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.