Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Boston 0-0, New York 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

An Eastern Conference Atlantic battle is on tap on Wednesday as the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Madison Square Garden.

This game could come down to steals, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Knicks were ranked 25th overall, having averaged an unimpressive 6.4 per game. The Celtics, meanwhile, were ranked 27th with 6.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Knicks finished on the right side of .500 (47-35), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Celtics had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 57-25 record.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 45-35 record against the spread.

The Knicks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Celtics when the teams last played back in March, sneaking past 131-129. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Celtics turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.