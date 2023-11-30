Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Detroit 2-16, New York 10-7

What to Know

The Knicks are 10-0 against the Pistons since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The New York Knicks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 30th at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks come into this match with the #26 defense in the league, having only allowed 105.1 points per game on average this season.

Last Tuesday, New York got the win against Charlotte by a conclusive 115-91.

Among those leading the charge was Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 15th straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 133-107 walloping at the hands of Los Angeles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Lakers: they've now lost six in a row.

The losses dropped New York to 10-7 and Charlotte to 5-11.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.4 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

New York is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

New York has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 2 years.