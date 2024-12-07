Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Detroit 9-15, New York 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $117.80

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Detroit Pistons, where tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pistons better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Knicks really get things going. The Knicks blew past the Hornets 125-101 on Thursday. New York has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season.

The Knicks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Brunson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 24 points plus five assists. What's more, Brunson also posted a 83.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key player, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 29 assists in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 130-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Celtics.

Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tobias Harris, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists.

New York's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-15.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 15.8. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their victory against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November by a conclusive 128-98. In that matchup, the Knicks amassed a halftime lead of 69-46, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

New York is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

New York has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 3 years.