Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $341.55

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 0, Indiana 0

On Monday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Knicks are headed into the game having just posted their closest win since February 26th on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 118-115 victory over the 76ers.

The Knicks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 12 assists. That means Brunson has scored a third or more of the Knicks' points for four games straight. Donte DiVincenzo was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with seven assists and three blocks.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Pacers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 120-98 margin over the Bucks on Thursday.

T.J. McConnell was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists. He didn't help the Pacers' cause all that much against the Bucks on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Knicks and the Pacers will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Monday. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.

Odds

New York is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.