Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-2, New York 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. The Knicks do have the home-court advantage, but the Clippers are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The Clippers fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 130-125 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

Despite their loss, the Clippers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kawhi Leonard, who earned 38 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Paul George was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Milwaukee 110-105. The Knicks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Brunson, who earned 45 points. Brunson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played.

Even though they lost, the Knicks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only pulled down seven.

The losses dropped Los Angeles to 3-2 and New York to 2-4.

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knicks when the teams last played back in March, winning 106-95. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.