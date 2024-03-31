Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 51-22, New York 44-29

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $180.00

What to Know

The Thunder are 8-2 against the Knicks since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Thunder in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

You can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Thunder's strategy against the Suns on Friday. The Thunder blew past the Suns 128-103. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma City had established a 21 point advantage.

The Thunder's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Giddey, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Spurs on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Spurs 130-126. New York's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Knicks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points along with six assists. The game was Brunson's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Spurs only pulled down eight.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 21 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 51-22 record this season. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 44-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knicks when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 129-120. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.