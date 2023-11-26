Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Phoenix 10-6, New York 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Suns are 9-1 against the Knicks since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Suns will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Last Friday, everything went Phoenix's way against Memphis as Phoenix made off with a 110-89 win.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Booker, who scored 40 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 100-98 win over Miami on Friday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Knicks were down 21 points with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Phoenix has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for New York, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Phoenix's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs New York over their last ten matchups.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.2 points per game. It's a different story for the Knicks , though, as they've been averaging only 109.5 per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Knicks. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.