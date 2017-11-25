Watch: Nikola Jokic nearly reaches triple-double in win over Grizzlies
Watch: Nikola Jokic nearly reaches triple-double in win over Grizzlies
It’s like we’re in a mac-n-cheese commercial, things are so delicious.
The Nuggets struggled against the Rockets on Wednesday, but a return to Pepsi Center and a dominant performance by Nikola Jokic helped the team overcome the Grizzlies.
Jokic put up 28 points on 17 shots, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists. He wasn’t as prolific in terms of assists when compared to his opponent, Marc Gasol, who finished with a career-high 14 assists, but the Nuggets won the game.
Jokic was his usual self, dishing the ball to his teammates, running the offense, and arcing in beautiful jumpers. It’s also nice to see Jokic continue to crash the boards. He has such great positioning for offensive rebounds, and his supernatural touch around the basket helps him drop in shots after he gathers in the loose ball.
Whether you caught the game or not, you’re going to want to catch these highlights.
-
Would DAJ for Tristan trade make sense?
The Cavs would reportedly entertain the deal, but there's really no point
-
Westbrook's feud with Jackson continues
Westbrook claims he doesn't remember calling Jackson's celebration 'bull----' back in 2016
-
Report: Rose contemplating future
Rose is reportedly sick of being injured, and it's 'taking a toll on him mentally'
-
Hornets vs. Cavs odds, expert picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Cavs-Hornets game 10,000 times
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Bulls vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Bulls-Warriors game 10,000 times