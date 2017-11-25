Watch: Nikola Jokic nearly reaches triple-double in win over Grizzlies

It’s like we’re in a mac-n-cheese commercial, things are so delicious.

The Nuggets struggled against the Rockets on Wednesday, but a return to Pepsi Center and a dominant performance by Nikola Jokic helped the team overcome the Grizzlies.

Jokic put up 28 points on 17 shots, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists. He wasn’t as prolific in terms of assists when compared to his opponent, Marc Gasol, who finished with a career-high 14 assists, but the Nuggets won the game.

Jokic was his usual self, dishing the ball to his teammates, running the offense, and arcing in beautiful jumpers. It’s also nice to see Jokic continue to crash the boards. He has such great positioning for offensive rebounds, and his supernatural touch around the basket helps him drop in shots after he gathers in the loose ball.

Whether you caught the game or not, you’re going to want to catch these highlights.