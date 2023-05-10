If any ill will between Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia ever existed, it certainly evaporated quickly. Just two days after their Game 4 confrontation, the two greeted one another warmly and shook hands ahead of a crucial Game 5 in Denver.

Ishbia held the ball away from the two-time MVP during a break in the action of Game 4 on Sunday. Jokic shoved/nudged/bumped into Ishbia -- depending on how you view the interaction exactly -- while trying to get the ball, and Ishbia fell back into his seat. Jokic received a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct, and a Suns fan (not Ishbia) was escorted out for making contact with Jokic. The incident didn't negatively impact Jokic, as he finished with 53 points in the loss.

Several Nuggets players as well as coach Mike Malone were not exactly pleased with Ishbia's interference with the game.

Aaron Gordon called the situation "super lame," and Nuggets coach Michael Malone thought it was "crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation."

Ishbia, for his part, tweeted shortly after the game that he did not want Jokic suspended.

Jokic was not suspended for Game 5 but was fined $25,000. The series is tied 2-2.