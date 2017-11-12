Watch: Nikola Jokic with the full highlight reel

One-legged threes, no-look passes, and lots of rebounds

Nikola Jokic had himself a game. Just look at some of the stats from tongiht’s game. He out-rebounded the entire Orlando Magic starting five. He led all players in rebounds and assists. He had a team-high +27 plus-minus

Jokic is also having himself a nice season so far. He leads the Denver Nuggets in defensive rating on the season. He leads the Denver Nuggets in points, rebounds, and assists per game. He leads the Nuggets in free throw percentage. Yes, Jok is rounding into form and the team is starting to fit in right around him. He took just 8 shots against the Orlando Magic but still managed to thoroughly dominate the game on both ends.

On top of the crazy stats, Jokic also created quite the highlight reel in this game. He hit a one-legged fadeaway three-pointer with a hand in his face, he threw a no-look touch pass for a three in the corner, and he threw a half-court alley-oop that surprised everyone at Pepsi Center, including Nuggets play-by-play announcer Chris Marlowe.

The Nuggets are starting to come together and Jokic is right at the center of it all. Check out the highlights below!