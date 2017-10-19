WATCH: No one seems to understand Markelle Fultz's bizarre free-throw form

A few weeks back, folks on social media got wind that Markelle Fultz had seemingly forgotten how to shoot free throws.

The first video evidence came during the Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage and as preseason went along, it was clear that nothing had been fixed. Now, as the Sixers tip off their regular season on Wednesday, Fultz's free-throw form is as funky as ever.

Fultz, who made his pro debut against the Washington Wizards, got to the line in the middle of the first quarter and promptly threw up two ugly bricks.

Just, what is that? What is going on? How can a player so talented look so uncomfortable taking arguably the easiest shot in his sport?

This is just completely unnatural.

The strange thing, however, is that his form at the end looks completely normal.

It seems likely that at this point the problem is largely mental, as Fultz clearly knows how to shoot a basketball, but is having trouble putting it together at the line when he has a lot of time to think about his shot.

Hopefully he'll be able to figure things out soon before the problem impacts any other areas of his game.