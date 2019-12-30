WATCH: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic goes behind-the-back twice to school the Kings' defense for an easy bucket

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is one of the best passers in the league, so usually when he gets on the highlight reel it's because he dished out another ridiculous assist. But not on Sunday night. Taking on the Sacramento Kings, Jokic put his dribbling skills on display to provide a late entry for crossover of the year -- at least in the big man category.

Early in the third quarter, Jokic brought the ball up the floor as he often does, and right after he made it past midcourt, Jamal Murray arrived for a little inverted 5-1 pick-and-roll. Jokic rejected the screen, and did it in style, going behind his back to get past Richaun Holmes. With his big man stranded, Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox slid over to help and tried and take the ball from Jokic.

Fox was left looking just as foolish, however, when Jokic went right back behind his back the other way. With two Kings defenders left in the dust, Jokic sauntered down the lane for an easy finger roll layup.

This is just another example of why Jokic is one of the most unique and entertaining players in the league. He doesn't have the athleticism that's helped so many of this era's big men become stars, but he's so crafty that it doesn't matter. It's obviously awesome to watch guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis soar to the rim for big slams or blocks, but it's fascinating as well to see Jokic figure out how to reach an MVP-candidate level without those gifts.

And the best thing with Jokic is that he has the audacity to try moves like this on a regular basis, so we know we won't have to wait long for another ridiculous play.