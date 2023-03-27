Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Denver
Current Records: Philadelphia 49-25; Denver 50-24
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the 76ers will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Sixers suffered a grim 125-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver's game against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday was close at halftime, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Denver blew past Milwaukee 129-106. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists in addition to six boards.
The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Denver 119
- Mar 14, 2022 - Denver 114 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Nov 18, 2021 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Denver 89
- Mar 30, 2021 - Denver 104 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 09, 2021 - Denver 115 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Denver 92
- Nov 08, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Feb 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Denver 110
- Jan 26, 2019 - Denver 126 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Mar 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 30, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Denver 102
- Dec 30, 2016 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 05, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Philadelphia 105