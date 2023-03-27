Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Denver

Current Records: Philadelphia 49-25; Denver 50-24

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the 76ers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Sixers suffered a grim 125-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver's game against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday was close at halftime, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Denver blew past Milwaukee 129-106. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists in addition to six boards.

The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.