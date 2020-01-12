Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

How to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers basketball game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 27-12; Denver 26-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.62 points per game.

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors last Friday, winning 109-100. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 36 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, falling 111-103. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Denver was the far and away favorite.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 27-12 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 26-12. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.

  • Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100
  • Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111
  • Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115
  • Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104
  • Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
  • Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102
  • Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90
  • Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81
  • Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94
