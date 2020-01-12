Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 27-12; Denver 26-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.62 points per game.
The Clippers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors last Friday, winning 109-100. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 36 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, falling 111-103. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Denver was the far and away favorite.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 27-12 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 26-12. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120
- Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90
- Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Jan. 12 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks beat Blazers, on pace for 70 wins
The Bucks cruised to a 122-101 win to improve to 35-6 on the season
-
Doncic uses passing to put away Sixers
Doncic shot just 4-of-15, but dished out 12 assists in the win
-
Tatum drops career-high 41 in 3 quarters
Tatum finished 16-of-22 from the field to lead the Celtics over the Pelicans
-
Harden makes history, reaches 20K points
Harden is the seventh-youngest player to reach 20,000 points
-
Irving expected to return vs. Hawks
Irving has been sidelined since mid-November with a shoulder injury
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...