Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 27-12; Denver 26-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.62 points per game.

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors last Friday, winning 109-100. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 36 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, falling 111-103. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Denver was the far and away favorite.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 27-12 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 26-12. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Denver bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.