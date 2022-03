Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-37; Denver 42-30

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Los Angeles has to be aching after a bruising 121-92 defeat to the Utah Jazz last week. The Clippers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-34. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Robert Covington, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 124-104 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Denver was down 98-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Nikola Jokic (23 points) was the top scorer for Denver.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Clippers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Los Angeles at 36-37 and the Nuggets at 42-30. Los Angeles is 20-16 after losses this year, Denver 16-13.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 19, 2022 - Denver 130 vs. Los Angeles 128

Jan 11, 2022 - Los Angeles 87 vs. Denver 85

Dec 26, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Los Angeles 100

May 01, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Los Angeles 104

Apr 01, 2021 - Denver 101 vs. Los Angeles 94

Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 108

Sep 15, 2020 - Denver 104 vs. Los Angeles 89

Sep 13, 2020 - Denver 111 vs. Los Angeles 98

Sep 11, 2020 - Denver 111 vs. Los Angeles 105

Sep 09, 2020 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Denver 85

Sep 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Denver 107

Sep 05, 2020 - Denver 110 vs. Los Angeles 101

Sep 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 97

Aug 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 111

Feb 28, 2020 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 103

Jan 12, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 104

Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96

Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111

Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120

Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104

Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114

Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102

Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102

Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90

Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81

Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94

Injury Report for Denver

JaMychal Green: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles