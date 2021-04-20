Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 29-26; Denver 36-20

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Memphis' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the Nuggets. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Grizz and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Grizzlies this past Saturday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Milwaukee Bucks, taking their contest 128-115. Shooting guard Grayson Allen was the offensive standout of the game for Memphis, shooting 7-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 26 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against the Houston Rockets this past Friday as they made off with a 128-99 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-49. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 16 rebounds along with seven assists.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Grizz up to 29-26 and the Nuggets to 36-20. The Grizzlies are 14-14 after wins this year, Denver 22-13.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Injury Report for Denver

Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Memphis