Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 12-20; Denver 21-9

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per game in their game on Saturday. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Denver Nuggets at 5 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Memphis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Grizzlies were expected to lose against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Memphis in a 110-97 victory over Oklahoma City. Memphis can attribute much of their success to C Jonas Valanciunas, who had 21 points, and PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 20 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, it looks like Denver must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. The matchup between the Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans was not particularly close, with the Nuggets falling 112-100. SG Jamal Murray had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 12-20 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 21-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Grizzlies, the Nuggets enter the game with only 102.5 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Memphis squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Denver.