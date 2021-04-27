Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 31-28; Denver 39-21

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Ball Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday. If the contest is anything like the Nuggets' 139-137 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Denver strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 129-116. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 39 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis bagged a 120-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Grizzlies relied on the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 28 points along with eight rebounds, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Denver to 39-21 and Memphis to 31-28. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Denver and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Denver

Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)

Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)

Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Memphis

No Injury Information