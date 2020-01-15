Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Denver
Current Records: Charlotte 15-28; Denver 27-12
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Charlotte's road trip will continue as they head to Pepsi Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Hornets had to settle for a 115-112 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The top scorers for Charlotte were PG Devonte' Graham (27 points) and PG Terry Rozier (25 points). Rozier had trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday. It was another big night for PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists.
Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out (the Nuggets are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Charlotte is currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Denver's win lifted them to 27-12 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 15-28. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.60
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver and Charlotte both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Dec 07, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Denver 107
- Feb 05, 2018 - Denver 121 vs. Charlotte 104
- Oct 25, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Denver 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Charlotte 122 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 04, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 19, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. Charlotte 93
- Jan 10, 2016 - Denver 95 vs. Charlotte 92
