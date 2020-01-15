Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Denver

Current Records: Charlotte 15-28; Denver 27-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Charlotte's road trip will continue as they head to Pepsi Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Hornets had to settle for a 115-112 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The top scorers for Charlotte were PG Devonte' Graham (27 points) and PG Terry Rozier (25 points). Rozier had trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday. It was another big night for PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists.

Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out (the Nuggets are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Charlotte is currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver's win lifted them to 27-12 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 15-28. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.60

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Denver and Charlotte both have four wins in their last eight games.