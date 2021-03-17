Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Denver

Current Records: Charlotte 20-18; Denver 23-16

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 7 of 2018.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday. Charlotte's small forward Gordon Hayward did his thing and had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Indiana Pacers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 121-106 win at home. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 20-18 and the Nuggets to 23-16. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Charlotte and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.