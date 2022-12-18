Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Denver

Current Records: Charlotte 7-22; Denver 17-11

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 113-109 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 28th.

The Hornets received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 125-106 to the Atlanta Hawks. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played this past Friday, losing 126-108. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 117.34 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.