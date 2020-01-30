Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Denver
What to Know
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 106 points per game. Denver and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Utah will need to watch out since Denver has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 35 turnovers -- the Memphis Grizzlies prevailed over the Nuggets 104-96 on Tuesday. Denver's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists, and power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.79
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83
- Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77
- Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83
- Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88
- Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84
