Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Utah @ Denver

What to Know

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 106 points per game. Denver and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Utah will need to watch out since Denver has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 35 turnovers -- the Memphis Grizzlies prevailed over the Nuggets 104-96 on Tuesday. Denver's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists, and power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.79

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Utah have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.