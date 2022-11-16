Who's Playing
New York @ Denver
Current Records: New York 7-7; Denver 9-4
What to Know
The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where Denver won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.
The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York came out on top against Utah by a score of 118-111. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 25 points and eight assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which Brunson has had at least three steals.
A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Chicago Bulls every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Nuggets took their game against Chicago by a conclusive 126-103 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 97-76 advantage. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 31 points.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped New York to 7-7 and Denver to 9-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Feb 08, 2022 - New York 0 vs. Denver 0
- Dec 04, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New York 99
- May 05, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New York 97
- Jan 10, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New York 89
- Dec 15, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 05, 2019 - Denver 129 vs. New York 92
- Mar 22, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 93
- Jan 01, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. New York 108
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. New York 118
- Oct 30, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 10, 2017 - Denver 131 vs. New York 123
- Dec 17, 2016 - Denver 127 vs. New York 114
- Mar 08, 2016 - New York 0 vs. Denver 0
- Feb 07, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. New York 96