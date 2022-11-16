Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 7-7; Denver 9-4

What to Know

The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where Denver won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York came out on top against Utah by a score of 118-111. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 25 points and eight assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which Brunson has had at least three steals.

A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Chicago Bulls every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Nuggets took their game against Chicago by a conclusive 126-103 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 97-76 advantage. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 31 points.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped New York to 7-7 and Denver to 9-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New York.