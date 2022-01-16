Through 1 Quarter

Both the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers have kept the scorekeepers busy with 68 between them one quarter in. Denver currently holds a 36-32 lead.

The Nuggets haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. Los Angeles has been relying on center Dwight Howard, who has 11 points in addition to three boards, and small forward LeBron James, who has eight points along with three rebounds.

Here's an interesting fact: Denver also had a four-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-21; Denver 21-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lakers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Los Angeles came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Wednesday, falling 125-116. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. LBJ's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday. Denver really took it to Portland for a full four quarters, racking up a 140-108 victory at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 101-80 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Facundo Campazzo, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 assists, and center Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count the Nuggets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.74

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Denver.

May 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Denver 89

Feb 14, 2021 - Denver 122 vs. Los Angeles 105

Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93

Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107

Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108

Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106

Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103

Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114

Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121

Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96

Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99

Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85

Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114

Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103

Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116

Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100

Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109

Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121

Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107

Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107

Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109

Injury Report for Denver

Will Barton: Game-Time Decision (Neck)

Austin Rivers: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Rodney McGruder: Out (Not Injury Related)

JaMychal Green: Out (Covid-19)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles