Who's Playing
Orlando @ Denver
Current Records: Orlando 17-32; Denver 30-18
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET April 4 at Ball Arena. Orlando has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and is hoping to record their first win since March 15 of 2016.
The Magic were pulverized by the Utah Jazz 137-91 this past Saturday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-40. Shooting guard Dwayne Bacon had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday, winning 101-94. The team accrued 62 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. The top scorer for Denver was point guard Jamal Murray (23 points).
The Magic are now 17-32 while the Nuggets sit at 30-18. Denver is 17-12 after wins this year, and Orlando is 9-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 11 games against Orlando.
- Mar 23, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 18, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Orlando 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Denver 91 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 05, 2018 - Denver 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Nov 23, 2018 - Denver 112 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 08, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Orlando 89
- Nov 11, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 16, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 112
- Dec 10, 2016 - Denver 121 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 15, 2016 - Orlando 116 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Orlando 85 vs. Denver 74