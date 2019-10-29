Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks basketball game

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Denver 3-0; Dallas 2-1

Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Dallas 33-49

What to Know

Denver will take on Dallas at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Denver is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento on Monday, winning 101-94.

Dallas needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. They got a solid performance out of PF Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Denver got away with a 100-99 win when the two teams last met in March. Will they repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $9.14

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dallas.

  • Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
  • Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
  • Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
  • Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
  • Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
  • Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
  • Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
  • Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
  • Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
  • Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 97 vs. Denver 88
  • Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Dallas 114
  • Feb 26, 2016 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 116
  • Nov 28, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Denver 81
