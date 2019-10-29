Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Denver 3-0; Dallas 2-1
Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Dallas 33-49
What to Know
Denver will take on Dallas at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Denver is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento on Monday, winning 101-94.
Dallas needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. They got a solid performance out of PF Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Denver got away with a 100-99 win when the two teams last met in March. Will they repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.14
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
- Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 97 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 26, 2016 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 116
- Nov 28, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Denver 81
