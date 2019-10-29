Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Denver 3-0; Dallas 2-1

Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Dallas 33-49

What to Know

Denver will take on Dallas at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Denver is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento on Monday, winning 101-94.

Dallas needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. They got a solid performance out of PF Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Denver got away with a 100-99 win when the two teams last met in March. Will they repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.14

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dallas.