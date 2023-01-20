Who's Playing

Indiana @ Denver

Current Records: Indiana 23-23; Denver 32-13

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Indiana is on the road again Friday and plays against Denver at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Ball Arena. Allowing an average of 116.5 points per game, the Pacers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The night started off rough for Indiana on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-106 walloping at the Oklahoma City Thunder's hands. Indiana was down 100-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Andrew Nembhard, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, sneaking past 122-118. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 31 points, 13 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Jokic now has 14 triple-doubles this year.

The Pacers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Denver's victory lifted them to 32-13 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-23. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.73

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Indiana.