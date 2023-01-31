Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 26-25; Denver 34-16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Nuggets came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, falling 126-119. Denver was up 73-58 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New Orleans on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 135-110 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. New Orleans was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Small forward Naji Marshall wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Marshall finished with only eight points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Nuggets, who are 25-24-1 against the spread.

Denver is now 34-16 while the Pelicans sit at 26-25. Denver is 11-4 after losses this year, New Orleans 11-13.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.