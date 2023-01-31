Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Denver
Current Records: New Orleans 26-25; Denver 34-16
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Nuggets came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, falling 126-119. Denver was up 73-58 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New Orleans on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 135-110 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. New Orleans was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Small forward Naji Marshall wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Marshall finished with only eight points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Nuggets, who are 25-24-1 against the spread.
Denver is now 34-16 while the Pelicans sit at 26-25. Denver is 11-4 after losses this year, New Orleans 11-13.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Denver 99 vs. New Orleans 98
- Dec 04, 2022 - New Orleans 121 vs. Denver 106
- Mar 06, 2022 - Denver 138 vs. New Orleans 130
- Feb 04, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 28, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 08, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 28, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 26, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 21, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 108
- Jan 24, 2020 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98