Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Denver

Current Records: Toronto 42-17; Denver 40-19

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Pepsi Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Toronto now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 99-96 to the Charlotte Hornets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Raptors were the far and away favorite. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward OG Anunoby, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds and six steals, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 132-103 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. The Nuggets were down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who had 21 points along with nine boards.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.78

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Toronto.