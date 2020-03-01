Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Denver
Current Records: Toronto 42-17; Denver 40-19
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Pepsi Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Toronto now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 99-96 to the Charlotte Hornets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Raptors were the far and away favorite. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward OG Anunoby, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds and six steals, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 132-103 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. The Nuggets were down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who had 21 points along with nine boards.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.78
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Toronto.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Denver 95 vs. Toronto 86
- Dec 03, 2018 - Denver 106 vs. Toronto 103
- Mar 27, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 01, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 18, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 31, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Denver 102
- Feb 01, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Toronto 93
- Dec 03, 2015 - Denver 106 vs. Toronto 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS: March 1 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Rockets survive Celtics in OT: Takeaways
Jaylen Brown hit a buzzer-beating 3 to send things to overtime, but the Rockets still found...
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
-
76ers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Sixers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Bucks vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bucks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Morant credits online troll for big game
Morant finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game